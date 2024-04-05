Game of Thrones spin-off The Hedge Knight has cast Dunk and Egg

The next Games of Thrones spin-off series is taking shape, with Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight expected to premiere next year. HBO has now cast the lead roles for The Hedge Knight, with Peter Claffey (Vikings: Valhalla) and Dexter Sol Ansell (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) set to star in the series as Dunk and Egg.

The official logline for The Hedge Knight: “ A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall (Claffey), and his diminutive squire, Egg (Ansell). Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends. “

The Hedge Knight is written and executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker, with Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw also executive producing. The series is based on three novellas published by Martin — The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003), and The Mystery Knight (2010). All three stories were then collected and published together as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in 2015. The stories have typically been seen as “lighter” tales in the realm of Westeros, but we’ll see if the series follows suit.

“ George R.R. Martin is in pre-production for the new spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which will premiere in late 2025 on Max, ” said Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav in February.