Game of Thrones spin-off The Hedge Knight to start its epic journey in 2025

If you are waiting for more Game of Thrones-related drama, have no fear; David Zaslav is ready to give an update about The Hedge Knight, a spin-off set in George R. R. Martin‘s land of dragons, treachery, and alarming orgies. The show’s full title is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, though I’m sure they’ll shorten it before the spin-off hits the airwaves.

“[Creator and executive producer] George R.R. Martin is in pre production for the new spin off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which will premiere in late 2025 on Max,” said Warner Bros. Discovery CEO and subject of many memes, David Zaslav.

The 2025 timeline is curious, considering the sophomore season of House of the Dragon arrives this summer. If House of the Dragon is this year, and The Hedge Knight drops in 2025, does HBO plan to alternate years between series? That’s a lot of Game of Thrones.

“Looking ahead, we’ve got one of the best lineups in the history of HBO,” Zaslav added. “This next quarter, we’ll have Hacks and House of the Dragon, followed by DC’s The Penguin and the new Dune series. Then in 2025, we’ll kick off the year with the new season of The White Lotus, followed by The Last of Us and Euphoria, just to name a few.”

The Hedge Knight prequel series will be based on the collection of fantasy novellas by the “favorite character killer” himself, George R. R. Martin. Here’s the official description for the series:

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

Martin has published three novels in the “Tales of Dunk and Egg” series so far: “The Hedge Knight” (1998), “The Sworn Sword” (2003), and “The Mystery Knight” (2010). In 2015, all three installments were combined and published under the title “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.”

What do you think about getting a new Game of Thrones series yearly? Have you read the books associated with The Hedge Knight? If so, what do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.