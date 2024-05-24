A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: George R.R. Martin promises a much different tone for the Game of Thrones spinoff

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the next Games of Thrones spinoff, is coming together, and George R.R. Martin took to his blog to tease that it will have a “ much different tone ” from the previous shows.

“ The Hedge Knight will be a lot shorter than Game of Thrones or House of the Dragon, with a much different tone… but it’s still Westeros, so no one is truly safe, ” Martin wrote. “ I hope to visit the shoot come July, when I swing by Belfast on my way to the worldcon in Glasgow. The show will make its debut next year… and if it does well, The Sworn Sword and The Mystery Knight will follow. By which time I hope to have finished some more Dunk & Egg stories (yes, after I finish The Winds of Winter). “

The official logline for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: “ A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends. ” Peter Claffey (Vikings: Valhalla) and Dexter Sol Ansell (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes) are set to star in the series as Dunk and Egg.

Martin said most of the auditions for the series are done, with more cast announcements coming shortly. The author added that Owen Harris, who directed the San Junipero episode of Black Mirror, will helm three of the six episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is written and executive produced by George R.R. Martin and Ira Parker, with Ryan Condal, Vince Gerardis, Owen Harris, and Sarah Bradshaw also executive producing. The series is based on three novellas published by Martin — The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003), and The Mystery Knight (2010). All three stories were then collected and published together as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms in 2015.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is expected to launch in late 2025, but the release of the second season of House of the Dragon is just a few weeks away. The series will return on June 16th.