House of the Dragon trailers: Choose your side as HBO releases Green and Black trailers for the Game of Thrones series

HBO’s Game of Thrones spin-off has asked fans to choose a side and view the trailer according to the council that they pledge loyalty to.

The councils are at war. If you pledge your loyalty to the Black Council, you can watch the Black Trailer. If you are a supporter of the Green Council, you can view the Green Trailer. Or if you’re just in excited anticipation of the new season of the Game of Thrones series, you can watch them both. HBO has just released two trailers, by way of Deadline, that tell of the upcoming civil conflict for the control of The Iron Throne. In October of 2022, the first season of House of the Dragon left audiences with a sense of impending war as Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen found herself laced with rage and coming to a decision to battle for the throne. The second season suffered some delay due to last year’s dual union strikes, but wait no more. The Green and Black trailers showcase this season’s story from the point of view of the respective factions.

The returning cast from the first season of House of the Dragon includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

New names that join the cast of this new season include Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull, Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers, Freddie Fox as Ser Gwayne Hightower, Simon Russell Beale as Ser Simon Strong, Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull, Jamie Kenna as Ser Alfred Broome, Kieran Bew as Hugh, Tom Bennett as Ulf, Tom Taylor as Lord Cregan Stark, and Vincent Regan as Ser Rickard Thorne.

Earlier this month, GoT creator George R.R. Martin, wrote on his blog about his traveling to the House of the Dragon production where he began to develop ideas for seasons three and four. “I also spent two days locked in a room with Ryan Condal and his writing staff (Sara Hess, Ti Mikkel, David Hancock, and Philippa Goslett) talking about the third and fourth seasons of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON,” Martin wrote. “They were lively, fun discussions, and we got some good work done… though two days was not nearly enough. There is so much ground to cover that I am not sure twenty days would have been enough.“

