Taylor Sheridan & Sylvester Stallone’s Tulsa King to rough up a broadcast summer debut on CBS

After adding impressive viewership numbers to CBS‘s broadcast presentation of Yellowstone, Taylor Sheridan’s Tulsa King is making a similar move this summer. The acclaimed original Paramount+ drama Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone, will air its first season on CBS ahead of its Season 2 premiere this fall exclusively on Paramount+.

The move to bring Tulsa King to CBS hails from Paramount Global. Like Yellowstone’s CBS screenings, Paramount hopes to rope more people into watching Tulsa King. The original crime drama plays exceptionally well with Paramount+ subscribers, and expanding to CBS should increase the show’s power and influence before Season 2. The goal is to whet viewers’ whistles with the first season and hopefully entice them to subscribe to Paramount+ for the second. Hey, it worked for Yellowstone.

“I think it just speaks to that the company is working across all different parts right now as much as possible, and we’re all looking for those wins together,” CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach told Deadline about expanding the reach of its original programming across other platforms.

Sylvester Stallone stars in Tulsa King as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo. After he’s released from prison, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that might as well be another planet.

“Tulsa King scored as the #1 new series of the year, topping all others including the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, with its preview on Paramount Network, and on Paramount+, it shattered records, driving us to our biggest new sign-up day in history – which is why we instantly greenlit season two,” said Chris McCarthy, President/CEO, Paramount Media Networks & MTV Entertainment Studios in 2022 after Tulsa King’s outstanding launch. “Tulsa King together with Mayor of Kingstown, 1883 and the upcoming 1923, undeniably confirm the success of our strategy to franchise Yellowstone and use it to supercharge streaming growth – none of which would be possible without the creative mastermind of Taylor Sheridan.”

Does Tulsa King‘s move to CBS encourage you to check it out? Let us know in the comments section below.