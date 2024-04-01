Tulsa King: Craig Zisk signs on as director for season 2 of the Sylvester Stallone series

Tulsa King season 2 has now started shooting, and Deadline reports that Craig Zisk (Weeds) has signed on to direct and executive produce the Paramount+ series.

It was reported last year that showrunner Terence Winter would be stepping down from the series following some creative differences with creator Taylor Sheridan. However, he decided to come back as a writer for the second season, which would keep his interactions with Sheridan at a minimum.

While Winter is still involved as an executive producer, he will primarily focus on writing for the show as well as working closely with Sylvester Stallone. “ He loves these characters and loved working with Sly and was glad his post-strike schedule allowed him to return to write but not run the show, ” a source said. Instead of bringing in another showrunner, the production decided to follow in the footsteps of the other shows produced by Sheridan’s 101 Studios and bring in a director/executive producer to steer Tulsa King, which, in this case, is Craig Zisk.

Zisk is a seasoned TV director, having helmed episodes of Monk, Wonderfalls, Alias, Scrubs, Weeds, Nurse Jackie, Nip/Tuck, New Girl, American Horror Story, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks and Recreation, Agent Carter, Veep, Halo, and much more.

Additionally, Annabella Scirra and Tatiana Zappardino have been upped to series regulars for the second season of Tulsa King. Scirra plays Joanne Manfredi, the younger sister of Dwight (Sylvester Stallone), while Zappardino plays Tina Manfredi-Grieger, Dwight’s estranged daughter.