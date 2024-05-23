Sylvester Stallone reveals the release date month for Tulsa King Season 2 in a new video

Sylvester Stallone’s Dwight “The General” Manfredi is heading to court in a new Instagram post shared by the Italian Stallion for Tulsa King Season 2. The Rocky actor revealed the release date month for the sophomore season of the Taylor Sheridan crime drama, which debuts on Paramount+ in early September.

In Stallone’s Instagram post, the Demolition Man discusses filming an “interesting scene in Tulsa King,“ which took place in a courtroom. After showing the elaborate set, Stallone says he’s “not supposed to be doing this” but that he “didn’t get here by following the rules,” and teases the release window for Tulsa King Season 2. Stallone says the follow-up episodes make for “a fantastic follow up,” and “this is looking great,” referencing the show’s progress. In a caption attached to the post, Stallone writes, “I’m not supposed to be doing this, but I am because I’m proud of what we’re doing and the show is going to be fantastic TULSA KING SECOND SEASON. We’re coming out in early September.”

Sylvester Stallone stars in Tulsa King as Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a New York mafia capo. After he’s released from prison, his boss unceremoniously exiles him to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a crew from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that might as well be another planet.

Most of the main cast from the first season are returning, including Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale, Jay Will as Tyson, Martin Starr as Bodhi, Max Casella as Armand Truisi, Dana Delaney as Margaret, and Domenick Lombardozzi as Chickie Ivernizzi. For season two, Annabella Sciorra and Tatiana Zappardino were upped to series regulars, while Frank Grillo is a new addition to the cast. Grillo will play Bill Bevilaqua, a Kansas City mobster and foil for Stallone’s Dwight Manfredi. Lastly, Neal McDonough plays Cal Thresher in the new season, a powerful and highly territorial businessman.

