Tulsa King season 2 trailer: Sylvester Stallone series continues on Paramount+ in September

Season 2 of the Paramount+ series Tulsa King is scheduled to begin streaming on September 15th, and today a trailer has arrived online to give us a preview of what this new batch of episodes has in store for us! You can check it out in the embed above.

Created by Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King sees Sylvester Stallone take on the role of Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a Mafia capo who is released from prison at the start of the story and begins to set up a criminal organization in Tulsa, Oklahoma while trying to fix his relationship with his estranged daughter Tina (Tatiana Zappardino). In season 2: With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.

Stallone and Zappardino are joined in the cast by Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale, Jay Will as Tyson, Martin Starr as Bodhi, Max Casella as Armand Truisi, Dana Delaney as Margaret, Garrett Hedlund as Mitch, and Domenick Lombardozzi as Chickie Ivernizzi. For season two, Annabella Sciorra’s Joanne is being upped to series regular status, while Frank Grillo has signed on to play Bill Bevilaqua, a Kansas City mobster and foil for Dwight, and Neal McDonough is set to play Cal Thresher, a powerful and highly territorial businessman.

Sheridan serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Stallone, Terence Winter, Craig Zisk, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Braden Aftergood, and Keith Cox. It’s distributed by Paramount Global.

I haven’t caught up on the first season of Tulsa King yet, but as a Sylvester Stallone fan I have it on my “must see” list and will be getting to it soon. Hopefully… Maybe I’ll even get season 1 watched by the time season 2 comes along.