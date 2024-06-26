Tulsa King season 2 trailer: Sylvester Stallone series continues on Paramount+ in September

A trailer has been released for season 2 of the Paramount+ series Tulsa King, created by Taylor Sheridan and starring Sylvester Stallone

By

Season 2 of the Paramount+ series Tulsa King is scheduled to begin streaming on September 15th, and today a trailer has arrived online to give us a preview of what this new batch of episodes has in store for us! You can check it out in the embed above.

Created by Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan, Tulsa King sees Sylvester Stallone take on the role of Dwight “The General” Manfredi, a Mafia capo who is released from prison at the start of the story and begins to set up a criminal organization in Tulsa, Oklahoma while trying to fix his relationship with his estranged daughter Tina (Tatiana Zappardino). In season 2: With looming threats from the Kansas City mob and a very powerful local businessman, Dwight struggles to keep his family and crew safe while keeping track of all his affairs. Plus, he still has unfinished business back in New York.

Stallone and Zappardino are joined in the cast by Andrea Savage as Stacy Beale, Jay Will as Tyson, Martin Starr as Bodhi, Max Casella as Armand Truisi, Dana Delaney as Margaret, Garrett Hedlund as Mitch, and Domenick Lombardozzi as Chickie Ivernizzi. For season two, Annabella Sciorra’s Joanne is being upped to series regular status, while Frank Grillo has signed on to play Bill Bevilaqua, a Kansas City mobster and foil for Dwight, and Neal McDonough is set to play Cal Thresher, a powerful and highly territorial businessman.

Sheridan serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Stallone, Terence Winter, Craig Zisk, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Braden Aftergood, and Keith Cox. It’s distributed by Paramount Global.

What did you think of the Tulsa King season 2 trailer? Are you a fan of this show, and will you be watching these new episodes? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

I haven’t caught up on the first season of Tulsa King yet, but as a Sylvester Stallone fan I have it on my “must see” list and will be getting to it soon. Hopefully… Maybe I’ll even get season 1 watched by the time season 2 comes along.

Tags: , ,
icon More TV Trailers
batman, caped crusader
Batman: Caped Crusader trailer brings Bruce Timm’s signature animation style back to TV screens
A trailer has been released for season 2 of the Paramount+ series Tulsa King, created by Taylor Sheridan and starring Sylvester Stallone
Tulsa King season 2 trailer: Sylvester Stallone series continues on Paramount+ in September
lady in the lake, natalie portman
Lady in the Lake trailer takes Natalie Portman on a dark psychological journey
Peacock lets the games begin as gladiators clash and politicians fall in Roland Emmerich’s Those About to Die trailer
View All

About the Author

15433 Articles Published
facebook

Cody is a news editor and film critic, focused on the horror arm of JoBlo.com, and writes scripts for videos that are released through the JoBlo Originals and JoBlo Horror Originals YouTube channels. In his spare time, he's a globe-trotting digital nomad, runs a personal blog called Life Between Frames, and writes novels and screenplays.

Latest Tulsa King News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles