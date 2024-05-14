Yellowjackets announces the start of season 3’s production with some teaser photos

The long wait will soon be over as the Showtime series teases its production with photos of the set on a social media post.

Yellowjackets fans will be eating good soon as season 3 will be on its way to your screens with production officially starting. The third year of our favorite schoolgirls was one of the victims of a great delay due to the dual union strikes in Hollywood last year. However, there would be a bonus episode in between the second and third season that would whet viewers’ appetites before the true continuation occurred.

The official Yellowjackets account on social media has just dropped an announcement that filming on season 3 has officially taken off. The announcement is followed by some teaser photos of the camp with one picture showcasing the script for the premiere episode. The post reads, “We know you’re starving… #Yellowjackets Season 3 is officially in production.” Which is then followed by a clapperboard emoji and a bee yellowjacket emoji. You can view the photos below.

We know you're starving… #Yellowjackets Season 3 is officially in production. 🎬🐝 pic.twitter.com/R7GBUZkYy2 — Yellowjackets (@yellowjackets96) May 14, 2024

Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis star in Yellowjackets, which is is described as “equal parts survival epic, horror story, and coming-of-age drama.” The story centers on a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series will chronicle their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Created, written, executive produced by Lyle and Nickerson, the series also stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Steven Krueger, Amy Okuda, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courtney Eaton, and Liv Hewson. New cast additions in Yellowjackets season 2 included Elijah Wood (the Lord of the Rings trilogy), Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (The Borgias), Nia Sondaya (Truth Be Told), and guest star Jason Ritter (Freddy vs. Jason).