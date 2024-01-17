Yellowjackets season 3 starts filming in May for 2025 premiere

While fans of the Showtime series Yellowjackets (read our review of season 2 HERE) patiently wait to see the bonus episode that’s going to air sometime between the second and third seasons, showrunners Ashley Lyle, Bart Nickerson, and Jonathan Lisco have let it be known that season 3 – which was, of course, greatly delayed by the strikes that hit the entertainment industry last year – is finally going to start filming in May, aiming for an early 2025 premiere!

Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis star in Yellowjackets, which is is described as “equal parts survival epic, horror story, and coming-of-age drama.” The story centers on a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series will chronicle their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Created, written, executive produced by Lyle and Nickerson, the series also stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Steven Krueger, Amy Okuda, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courtney Eaton, and Liv Hewson. New cast additions in Yellowjackets season 2 included Elijah Wood (the Lord of the Rings trilogy), Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (The Borgias), Nia Sondaya (Truth Be Told), and guest star Jason Ritter (Freddy vs. Jason).

Talking to Deadline at the Emmys, Lyle said, “ We’re going into production back in Vancouver in May .” The interviewer thought that might mean Yellowjackets season 3 could be airing by the end of the year, but Nickerson said, “ I don’t think this year, I think early next year .”

I’m just now catching up on Yellowjackets, and while I loved the first season, I have found that so far, just a few episodes in, there has been a steep decline in quality for season 2. Hopefully it will improve from here, because that first season was great.

