Ishana Night Shyamalan’s The Watchers has released a new eerie poster

M. Night Shyamalan’s daughter takes up the family business of giving scares with her new film and Warners has released the new one-sheet.

The Shyamalans are joining the Cronenbergs on making horror and thrillers a family business. While the patriarch, M. Night, has his own new project with the Josh Hartnett suspense film Trap, his daughter Ishana has taken up the mantle of mystery horror in the new film The Watchers. Warner Bros. Discovery has just released the new one-sheet poster for the film, is set to receive a June 7 theatrical release, courtesy of Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema.

The press release from Warner Bros. Discovery reads,

From producer M. Night Shyamalan comes The Watchers, written and directed by Ishana Night Shyamalan and based on the novel by A.M. Shine. The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can’t see them, but they see everything.

The Watchers stars Dakota Fanning (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Ocean’s Eight), Georgina Campbell (Barbarian, Suspicion), Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out, Outlander) and Olwen Fouere (The Northman, The Tourist). The film is produced by M. Night Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan and Nimitt Mankad. The executive producers are Jo Homewood and Stephen Dembitzer.

Joining writer/director Shyamalan behind-the-camera are director of photography Eli Arenson (Lamb, Hospitality), production designer Ferdia Murphy (Lola, Finding You), editor Job ter Burg (Benedetta, Elle) and costume design by Frank Gallacher (Sebastian, Aftersun). The music is by Abel Korzeniowski (Till, The Nun).