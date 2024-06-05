Interview: Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, and Ishana Shyamalan Talk The Watchers

We talk The Watchers with writer/director Ishana Shyamalan, as well as stars Dakota Fanning and Georgina Campbell

By

In the new thriller The Watchers, a group of strangers are brought together by unexpected circumstances. Written and directed by Ishana Shyamalan, the creepy story features Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouere, and Oliver Finnegan. And frankly, it’s not hard to see a little inspiration from when it comes to the strange and mysterious tale it tells. What are “The Watchers?” Well, I won’t spoil it here, but like the tagline claims, they see everything. I recently sat down for a few terrific interviews with Ms. Dakota Fanning, as well as Georgina Campbell and the storyteller, Ishana Shyamalan. It was an absolute pleasure chatting with all three. Having spoken to both Fanning and Campbell previously, it was nice to discuss their latest. The two actors opened up about being pulled into this world and working with a director telling a different kind of story. Both of these talents give terrific performances in the new feature.

As for Ishana, she talked about connecting to the material – the film is based on the book written by A.M. Shine – and creating a moody piece of fiction. It’s not hard to see where the filmmaker may have had a little inspiration. Much like her father, she shares a sort of whimsical quality in the mysterious. With her work here, and on Servant, it will be exciting to see what’s next.

Ishana is the daughter of the legendary M. Night Shyamalan, who worked as his daughters second unit director on The Watchers – and said the experience changed him as a filmmaker.

The Watchers opens this Friday at a theatre near you. Here’s the synopsis: A 28-year-old artist gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. Finding shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are stalked by mysterious creatures every night.

Source: JoBlo.com
Tags: , , ,
icon More Horror Movie Interviews
Interview: Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, and Ishana Shyamalan Talk The Watchers
A trailer has been released for In a Violent Nature, a slasher film that follows the killer and is set to reach theatres in May
Interview: In A Violent Nature Director and Stars Hype Up Their Slasher With A Gus Van Sant Twist
The Strangers Chapter 1: Interviews from the Red Carpet with the stars!
Interview: Madelaine Petsch, Renny Harlin, and more discuss Strangers: Chapter 1
View All

About the Author

3131 Articles Published
facebook

JimmyO is one of JoBlo.com’s longest-tenured writers, with him reviewing movies and interviewing celebrities since 2007 as the site’s Los Angeles correspondent.

Latest The Watchers News

Latest Horror News

Horror Movie Reviews
under paris review

Under Paris Review

Xavier Gens killer shark movie doesn’t break any new ground (and can be quite stupid) but still provides entertaining underwater horror.

Load more articles