The Watchers: Ishana Night Shyamalan thriller gets a digital release next week

M. Night Shyamalan’s daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan made her feature directorial debut with a thriller called The Watchers , which received a June 7th theatrical release, courtesy of Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema. (You can read our review HERE and watch our interviews with the director and cast members HERE.) The movie did not enjoy the sort of box office success many of the elder Shyamalan’s films have, drawing in just over $25 million worldwide so far. But maybe it will reach a wider audience with its digital release, which is just one week away. Media Play News reports that on June 28th, three weeks after it reached theatres, The Watchers will be available to watch in the comfort of your own home. The 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD release will follow on August 27th.

Ishana Night Shyamalan wrote the screenplay for The Watchers, based on a novel by A.M. Shine (pick up a copy HERE). The film stars Dakota Fanning (The Equalizer 3) as Mina, a 28-year-old artist who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers that are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. Also in the cast are Barbarian star Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouéré (Texas Chainsaw Massacre), and Oliver Finnegan (Creeped Out).

When the film was heading into production, New Line Cinema’s Richard Brener provided the following statement: “ We couldn’t be more excited to make Ishana’s first film with The Watchers. Equal parts visual, immersive, and terrifying, the script grips you from the first page and never lets go. “

M. Night Shyamalan and Ashwin Rajan produced The Watchers for Blinding Edge Pictures. Nimitt Mankad of Inimitable Pictures is also producing. Jo Homewood serves as executive producer. M. Night was also the second unit director on the film.

Ishana Night Shyamalan was an important part of the creative team behind her father’s Apple TV+ series Servant, writing and/or directing multiple episodes. In addition to her work on Servant, Ishana Night Shyamalan has also worked as second unit director on her father’s movies Old and Knock at the Cabin, and she has directed four music videos for her sister Saleka. Saleka has a prominent role in M. Night’s new film, the thriller Trap, which is set to reach theatres on August 2nd.

