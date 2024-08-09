The Watchers sequel novel Stay in the Light is coming in October

A.M. Shine has written a sequel (called Stay in the Light) to the novel The Watchers, which recently served as the basis of a Shyamalan film

M. Night Shyamalan’s daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan made her feature directorial debut with a thriller called The Watchers , which received a June 7th theatrical release, courtesy of Warner Bros. / New Line Cinema. (You can read our review HERE and watch our interviews with the director and cast members HERE.) The movie did not enjoy the sort of box office success many of the elder Shyamalan’s films have, drawing in just under $33 million worldwide. A sequel isn’t likely… but if you’re interested in returning to the world of The Watchers, the story does continue on the page. The Shyamalan film was based on a novel by A.M. Shine (pick up a copy HERE), and Shine has written a follow-up called Stay in the Light that will be reaching store shelves on October 22nd! Copies are available for pre-order at THIS LINK.

Ishana Night Shyamalan’s The Watchers will be reaching 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 27th, and copies can be pre-ordered on Amazon.

Shine’s novel The Watchers had the following description: This forest isn’t charted on any map. Every car breaks down at its treeline. Mina’s is no different. Left stranded, she is forced into the dark woodland only to find a woman shouting, urging Mina to run to a concrete bunker. As the door slams behind her, the building is besieged by screams. Mina finds herself in a room with a wall of glass, and an electric light that activates at nightfall, when the Watchers come above ground. These creatures emerge to observe their captive humans and terrible things happen to anyone who doesn’t reach the bunker in time. Afraid and trapped among strangers, Mina is desperate for answers. Who are the Watchers, and why are they keeping the humans imprisoned, keen to watch their every move?

Here’s what Stay in the Light is about: YOU MAY HAVE ESCAPED… BUT YOU’LL NEVER BE FREE.

After her terrifying experience at the hands of the Watchers, Mina has escaped to a cottage on the west coast of Ireland. She obsessively researches her former captors, desperate to find any way to prolong the safety of humankind. When Mina encounters a stranger near her home, she fears the worst – for she knows the figure is not what it seems. Soon, people she has encountered start to disappear. Mina knows the Watchers’ power is growing. She flees for her life, but when she reports her fears she finds her sanity questioned. Can she convince people that the Watchers are real, and ready to strike – or will she suffer the fate she has dreaded since she first encountered those malevolent beings?

The new book is said to be “a chilling modern twist on the Gothic horror novel.”

Are you a fan of The Watchers, and will you be reading Stay in the Light? Let us know by leaving a comment below.