Yellowjackets season 3 will be more shocking, surprising, and brutal

While fans of the Showtime series Yellowjackets (read our review of season 2 HERE) patiently wait to see the bonus episode that’s going to air sometime between the second and third seasons, the third season of the show has already been filming in Canada, aiming for a 2025 premiere. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, cast member Christina Ricci started building the hype for Yellowjackets season 3 by saying it’s going to be more surprising and shocking than what came before… and it’s going to be brutal.

Ricci said, “ This season is going to be even more shocking and surprising than the previous seasons. It’s definitely going to be brutal. But they also put a lot of comedy into it. So I think it’s just going to be… extremely Yellowjackets-y. “

If you’re not caught up on Yellowjackets, we’re entering SPOILER territory now: While Juliette Lewis co-starred in the first two seasons, her character made her exit (thanks to Ricci’s character Misty) at the end of season 2. Ricci said that Lewis is missed on the set. “ We bonded and spent so much time together, and we just really loved each other. It was really sad for her character to be killed off. Even now, we’ve filmed a couple of episodes, and it’s sad without Juliette. ” That said, don’t expect to Misty to be too shaken up over what happened. “ I do (think she’ll forgive herself). We’ve seen that she’s done it before. She forgave herself for what she did to her friends in the wilderness, and I think she is someone who does get past things because she is a survivor. If events in her life were going to have destroyed her, they would have already done it. Because these ladies have been through quite a bit. “

When asked what we can expect to see from Misty in the future, Ricci said she didn’t have much information – which is something that comes along with working in television. “ We tend to find out (information) just a bit later than I think people would imagine. But it’s the nature of TV, and it’s just the nature of this show in particular. They don’t tell us anything about storylines, and I don’t even want to ask, because it puts them in a weird position. So I never ask what’s coming. I have to say, it is very different. I come from movies, and with film, the entire story, you’re able to work on it. You’re able to make things make sense. And it can be a little bit disconcerting to all of a sudden be in an episode, or to be reading an episode and realize, ‘Oh, wait, this thing happened to her when she was young. I have not been playing a character that reflects that this happened.’ For an actor, I don’t think it’s an ideal situation. But every project has its own challenges, and this is how this show is made. “

Yellowjackets is described as “equal parts survival epic, horror story, and coming-of-age drama.” The story centers on a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series will chronicle their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Created, written, executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series also stars Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Steven Krueger, Amy Okuda, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courtney Eaton, and Liv Hewson. New cast additions in Yellowjackets season 2 included Elijah Wood (the Lord of the Rings trilogy), Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (The Borgias), Nia Sondaya (Truth Be Told), and guest star Jason Ritter (Freddy vs. Jason). Lyle and Nickerson serve as showrunners with Jonathan Lisco.

Are you looking forward to watching Yellowjackets season 3 when it starts airing in 2025 and finding out just surprising, shocking, and brutal the new episodes are going to be? Let us know by leaving a comment below.