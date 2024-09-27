Yellowjackets season 3 adds Hilary Swank in a recurring role

Hilary Swank has joined the cast of Yellowjackets season 3 and will have a recurring role on the Showtime series

Fans of the Karate Kid franchise have long been waiting to see Hilary Swank pop up for a cameo (or more) on the Cobra Kai TV series – and while that show is nearing the end of its six season run and running out of opportunities to have Swank appear (she has said that she’s not going to), another show has officially locked her in for a recurring role. The Hollywood Reporter has broken the news that Swank has joined the cast of Yellowjackets season 3!

Details on Swank’s character are being kept under wraps, but The Hollywood Reporter was told that “she’ll make her first appearance in the latter stages of the season.”

While fans of the Showtime series (read our review of season 2 HERE) patiently wait to see the bonus episode that’s going to air sometime between the second and third seasons, the third season of the show has already been filming in Canada for months now, aiming for a 2025 premiere.

Yellowjackets is described as “equal parts survival epic, horror story, and coming-of-age drama.” The story centers on a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series will chronicle their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Created, written, executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series stars Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Steven Krueger, Amy Okuda, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courtney Eaton, and Liv Hewson. New cast additions in Yellowjackets season 2 included Elijah Wood (the Lord of the Rings trilogy), Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (The Borgias), Nia Sondaya (Truth Be Told), and guest star Jason Ritter (Freddy vs. Jason). Lyle and Nickerson serve as showrunners with Jonathan Lisco.

Swank’s fellow new addition to the Yellowjackets season 3 cast is Community‘s Joel McHale, who is taking on a guest star role.

