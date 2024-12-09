Yellowjackets season 3 teaser trailer features a glimpse of Hilary Swank

Showtime has unveiled a teaser trailer for Yellowjackets season 3, and it includes a glimpse of Hilary Swank’s character

While fans of the Showtime series Yellowjackets (read our review of season 2 HERE) patiently wait to see the bonus episode that’s going to air sometime between the second and third seasons, it was recently announced that Yellowjackets season 3 is set to premiere on February 14th – and with that date swiftly approaching, a teaser trailer for the new season has arrived online. You can check it out in the embed above.

Yellowjackets is described as “equal parts survival epic, horror story, and coming-of-age drama.” The story centers on a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series will chronicle their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over.

Created, written, executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series stars Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Steven Krueger, Amy Okuda, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courtney Eaton, and Liv Hewson. New cast additions in Yellowjackets season 2 included Elijah Wood (the Lord of the Rings trilogy), Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (The Borgias), Nia Sondaya (Truth Be Told), and guest star Jason Ritter (Freddy vs. Jason). Lyle and Nickerson serve as showrunners with Jonathan Lisco. 

We’ve previously heard that Yellowjackets season 3 will be adding characters played by Community‘s Joel McHale and two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby). McHale has a guest star role, while Swank will have a recurring role. We’ve heard “she’ll make her first appearance in the latter stages of the season.” She might be showing up late, but she still managed to make it into the teaser trailer.

Are you looking forward to Yellowjackets season 3? Take a look at the teaser trailer, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

