Yellowjackets to crash after season 4; showrunners promise “twisted” ending

Just a few months after season four of Yellowjackets was announced, it’s been revealed that those final episodes will be the last.

Set in both the past and present, Yellowjackets explored the aftermath of a plane crash which left a high school girls soccer team stranded in the Canadian wilderness and fighting – and killing – for their lives. In the present day, those who did make it back home struggle with returning to civilian life and coming to terms with everything that happened after the crash.

Co-creators Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson took to Instagram to share the announcements of Yellowjackets’ conclusion. “After three incredible seasons, and great consideration, we’re excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of Yellowjackets to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season. We’ve always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it’s our belief that our job — our responsibility — is to listen. Telling this emotional, wild, and deeply human story has been a profoundly meaningful experience and a true honor for us, and we’re so very grateful to the brilliant cast, crew and writers who have bravely gone on the journey with us to bring it to life. Most of all, we want to thank the fans who have stuck with us through every moment, mystery and meal — the Hive is nothing without you! We can’t wait to share the final chapter with you and hope you find it…delicious.”

The Showtime series has found a loyal audience and even some awards recognition (Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci rightly getting most of that acclaim as far as the cast goes). It’s even one of the network’s most-streamed shows, with the third season – which concluded back in April – proving to be the most-watched even though the reviews hit a series low.

I gave up on Yellowjackets after the second season primarily due to how inconsistent and uneven it was (and if it got worse in the third then I was better off), but this is no doubt a sting to the fanbase. At the same time, how much can you really get out of it, even though it’s set across two different eras?

How do you feel about Yellowjackets ending after four seasons?