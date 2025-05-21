Yellowjackets has been renewed for season 4

For the last month, fans of the Showtime series Yellowjackets (read our review of season 2 HERE) have been waiting to hear news on whether or not the show will continue, following the April 13th finale of the third season. Now, we have the answer – and that is, yes, of course, Yellowjackets is getting a season 4. As Deadline reports, the renewal was a no-brainer because the season 3 finale was “the most-streamed Yellowjackets episode in series history with 3 million global viewers in seven days across linear and streaming on Paramount+ with Showtime.” Parent company Paramount Global also reports that season 3 was the series’ most-watched to date, as well as the most engaged on social media.

Yellowjackets is described as “equal parts survival epic, horror story, and coming-of-age drama.” The story centers on a team of wildly talented high school girls soccer players who become the (un)lucky survivors of a plane crash deep in the Ontario wilderness. The series will chronicle their descent from a complicated but thriving team to warring, cannibalistic clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together nearly 25 years later, proving that the past is never really past and what began out in the wilderness is far from over. Season 3 had this logline: As summer arrives, the Yellowjackets face a fragile victory—the brutal winter that nearly claimed them is finally behind them, but distrust in leadership and tension within the team jeopardize their chances of being rescued. In the present, long-buried secrets from their pasts begin to surface. As the women fight to keep their lives from unraveling, they must confront a chilling question: who are they really, and what dark truths are they hiding from each other and themselves?

Created, written, executive produced by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series stars Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Sammi Hanratty, Sophie Thatcher, Steven Krueger, Amy Okuda, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courtney Eaton, and Liv Hewson. New cast additions in Yellowjackets season 2 included Elijah Wood (the Lord of the Rings trilogy), Lauren Ambrose (Servant), Simone Kessell (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Nicole Maines (Supergirl), François Arnaud (The Borgias), Nia Sondaya (Truth Be Told), and guest star Jason Ritter (Freddy vs. Jason). Yellowjackets season 3 brought in characters played by Community‘s Joel McHale and two-time Oscar winner Hilary Swank (Boys Don’t Cry and Million Dollar Baby). Lyle and Nickerson serve as showrunners with Jonathan Lisco.

Chris McCarthy, Co-CEO of Paramount Global and President of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, provided the following statement: “ Yellowjackets has become a cultural juggernaut, with season 3 shattering all previous records – we are thrilled to announce its renewal for a season 4 on Paramount+. Ashley [Lyle] and Bart [Nickerson] have masterfully crafted an utterly singular, genre-defying phenomenon— a perfect alchemy of psychological horror, survival thriller, and coming-of-age drama that continues to captivate audiences worldwide, brought to life by our extraordinarily talented and beloved cast. “

Are you glad to hear that Yellowjackets is coming back for season 4? Let us know by leaving a comment below. I loved the first season of the show, but felt that season 2 was a big step down. I haven’t watched the third season yet, but I’ll get around to it one of these days – and will stick around through whatever other seasons may come along, so I can complete the journey.