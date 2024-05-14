Spider-Man Noir live-action series has been greenlit by Amazon and will star Nicolas Cage

The (web)spin-off of the famous Spider-Man property will be brought to life at Amazon MGM and will carry over Cage from the Spider-Verse film.

One of the Spider-Man variations that stole scenes in the 2018 animated film from Sony, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, was Spider-Man Noir. The character had the impeccable pipes of Nicolas Cage to bring his character to life and, Deadline now reports that the Marvel comic property has just been given a greenlight by Prime Video and MGM+ for a live-action series, complete with Cage in the role. The series titled Noir has been in development for over a year from Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram), who will be serving as co-showrunners and executive producers.

It’s also reported that Harry Bradbeer, the Emmy-winning director of Fleabag and Killing Eve, is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes. The show was also developed with the Academy Award-winning team who wrote and produced Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, who will all also serve on the series as executive producers. The live-action series is set to initially stream through MGM+’s linear channel, then will be available globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

The synopsis, per Deadline, reads,

“Noir tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.”

Vernon Sanders, the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios says, “Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers. The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”