Nicolas Cage is set to star in The Carpenter’s Son — a horror revision of the childhood of Jesus Christ

The Nicolas Cage resurgence as of late has interestingly mostly found him in more abstract kinds of films as opposed to his more commercially appealing blockbusters of yesteryear. While many have pined for a National Treasure 3, Cage has been partaking in indie films like Pig, Mandy and Dream Scenario. However, he would also mix in a couple mass audience projects like The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Renfield. Deadline has now reported that Cage is set to star in The Carpenter’s Son, a horror tale that’s based on the rarely-told childhood of Jesus Christ.

The official synopsis for The Carpenter’s Son reads,

“The Carpenter’s Son tells the dark story of a family hiding out in Roman Egypt. The son, known only as ‘the Boy’, is driven to doubt by another mysterious child and rebels against his guardian, the Carpenter, revealing inherent powers and a fate beyond his comprehension. As he exercises his own power, the Boy and his family become the target of horrors, natural and divine.”

Cage is set to star alongside FKA Twigs, who will be seen in the upcoming remake of The Crow, as well as Noah Jupe and Souheila Yacoub. The movie will be helmed by Egyptian-American director Lotfy Nathan. Per Deadline, “Nathan has taken inspiration from the apocryphal Infancy Gospel of Thomas for the screenplay. Dating back to the 2nd Century AD, the text recounts the childhood of Jesus.” The film is set to film this summer with Cage playing the titular Carpenter, Twigs as the Mother, Jupe will be playing the Boy and Yacoub’s role has yet to have been announced.