The Surfer: Nicolas Cage psychological thriller to get a 2025 release from Lionsgate

The “elevated” psychological thriller The Surfer, starring Nicolas Cage (who can currently be seen on the big screen in Longlegs), received a six minute standing ovation when it screened at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and now Deadline reports that a wider audience will have the chance to watch this ovation-inspiring film when Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions give it a theatrical release sometime in 2025.

Lorcan Finnegan (Vivarium) directed The Surfer from a screenplay by Thomas Martin. Here’s the synopsis: When a man (Cage) returns to his beachside hometown in Australia, many years since building a life for himself in the U.S., he is humiliated in front of his teenage son by a local gang of surfers who claim strict ownership over the secluded beach of his childhood. Wounded, “The Surfer” decides to remain at the beach, declaring war against those in control of the bay. But as the conflict escalates, the stakes spin wildly out of control, taking “The Surfer” to the edge of his sanity. Finnegan shot the feature in one location, Yallingup in Western Australia, a town located in the South West region of Western Australia. 

Cage is joined in the cast by Nicolas Cassin (Around the Block), Alexander Bertrand (American Gangster), Julian McMahon (Fantastic Four), Miranda Tapsell (Top End Wedding), Justin Rosniak (War Machine), Rahel Romahn (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga), Finn Little (Those Who Wish Me Dead), and Charlotte Maggi (Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire).

Nathan Klingher produced The Surfer with Robert Connolly of Arenamedia and Leonora Darby, James Harris, and Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions. Cage is also a producer on the film, as are James Grandison and Brunella Cocchiglia. Apur Parikh, Josh Harris, Ford Corbett, and Mark Fasano of Gramercy Park Media serve as executive producers with Michael Rothstein and Sam Hall for Mossbank. Finnegan is also an executive producer, as are Robert Patterson, Ryan Winterstern, Greg Friedman, Jatin Desai, and François Tétaz.

Lauren Bixby, SVP, Acquisitions and Co-Productions, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, provided the following statement: “Lorcan’s movie is a stunning visual experience with an incredible palette, coupled with Nicolas Cage at his absolute best. We could not be more proud to bring this film to theaters.

Roadside Attractions co-presidents Howard Cohen and Eric d’Arbeloff added, “We cannot wait for The Surfer to ride the theatrical wave next year. One man’s gnarly quest to introduce his son to a legendary surf spot ranks among the greatest Nicolas Cage performances.

