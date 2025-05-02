The Surfer: We Interview the legendary Nicolas Cage about his surreal new flick

In this business, legends don’t come much bigger than the great Nicolas Cage. Recently, I had the chance to see his latest movie, The Surfer, at a pretty raucous screening at SXSW. You can read my review HERE, but I enjoyed this surreal tribute to seventies Ozzploitation flicks. In it, Cage plays a harried businessman trying to reconnect with his Australian roots, only to run afoul of a local surf gang, run by a magnetic, macho guru (Nip/Tuck’s Julian McMahon in an excellent performance), who launches a campaign against him that challenges his sanity.

Suffice to say, I was pumped when I received an invitation to speak to Cage recently. I’ve interviewed Cage a few times before, and always found him to be an upbeat, friendly guy – and this time was no exception. You can really see in our chat (embedded above) that Cage cares about the film, and is proud of his performance. In our interview, we dig into Cage’s major influence (Burt Lancaster’s performance in The Swimmer) and his take on the movie’s larger themes.

We also chatted with the director, Lorcan Finnegan, who explains how much the late Ted Kotcheff’s Wake in Fright inspired his film, and why he was eager to cast McMahon totally against type in a role that’s hard to pigeonhole.

The Surfer is now playing and is worth catching on the big screen, with it gorgeously shot. If you’re a fan of Nic Cage – and who isn’t – you should see it.