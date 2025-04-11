Ted Kotcheff, best known for directing First Blood and Weekend at Bernie’s, has died at 94

Ted Kotcheff has died at 94. The Canadian director is best known for helming First Blood, the first installment of the Rambo series.

By
Ted Kotcheff, died, First Blood

It’s sad news today. Ted Kotcheff, the Canadian filmmaker who directed First Blood, Weekend at Bernie’s, and The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, has died at the age of 94.

Kotcheff got his start working for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation as the youngest director on staff. However, he was briefly jailed and branded a communist after his first visit to the United States, which led to his leaving to work in London. He memorably helmed Underground, an episode of Armchair Theatre in which one of his principal actors actually died in the middle of the live shoot. He scrambled to re-structure the story during the commercial break while the other actors improvised, unaware that their fellow cast member had just passed away.

When Kotcheff returned to Canada, he helmed The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz, which starred Richard Dreyfuss as a brash young Jewish Montrealer who embarks on a string of get-rich-quick schemes to gain respect. The film is regarded as one of Canada’s best movies.

Related
Awesome Art We’ve Found Around The Net: The Brutalist, Captain America, Fantastic Four, The Monkey, Pulp Fiction

Of course, Kotcheff is best known for directing First Blood, the first installment of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo franchise. The film was a huge success, but Kotcheff didn’t want to return for any of the sequels, which he felt were a complete departure from the first movie. “They offered me the first sequel, and after I read the script I said, ‘In the first film he doesn’t kill anybody. In this film he kills 75 people,’” Kotcheff said in a 2016 interview. “It seemed to be celebrating the Vietnam War, which I thought was one of the stupidest wars in history. Fifty-five-thousand young Americans died and so many veterans committed suicide. I couldn’t turn myself inside out like that and make that kind of picture. Of course, I could have been a rich man today — that sequel made $300 million.

Kotcheff is also known for directing Weekend at Bernie’s, as well as Wake in Fright, Billy Two Hats, Fun with Dick and Jane, Split Image, Uncommon Valor, Switching Channels, and more.

He later made the leap back to television, where he collaborated with Dick Wolf on Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. Wolf was interested in exploring the psychology behind sex crimes, and Kotcheff served as an executive producer on the series for thirteen years. “What connection Dick found between the existential problems of a pro football player and a Jewish hustler trying to become someone and sex crimes in New York City, I didn’t have the foggiest idea,” Kotcheff wrote in his memoir. “But I wasn’t about to complain.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to Kotcheff’s family and friends.

Source: THR
Tags: , ,
icon More Movie News
Beetlejuice 3
Beetlejuice 3 in the works at Warner Bros.
Ted Kotcheff, died, First Blood
Ted Kotcheff, best known for directing First Blood and Weekend at Bernie’s, has died at 94
Samuel L. Jackson, Marvel contract
Samuel L. Jackson to wage war against a corrupt billionaire in the Tim Story-directed Western Man of War
Lionsgate confirmed their American Psycho remake and promoted The Housemaid and Hurry Up Tomorrow at CinemaCon
The bodies hit the floor in the new character posters for The Weeknd’s psychedelic thriller Hurry Up Tomorrow
View All

About the Author

10719 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Ted Kotcheff News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles