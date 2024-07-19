Wu Assassins standout Li Jun Li thwips her way toward Sony’s live-action Spider-Noir series

Wu Assassins star Li Jun Li is swinging into Sony’s Spider-Noir, the live-action Spider-Man spinoff series starring Nicolas Cage as Spider-Noir. The MGM+ and Prime Video series hails from executive producers/co-showrunners Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot with Sony Pictures Entertainment. The series will star Nicolas Cage as an “aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.” Cage first voiced the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Li Jun Li swings onto the show as a series regular, playing a singer at a high-end nightclub in Spider-Noir. She joins Cage and Lamorne Morris, who plays Robbie Robertson, a “dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York, he takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career.” Bill Nunn previously brought the character to life in live-action in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. Brendan Gleeson is said to be playing a villainous role in the series.

In a statement earlier this year, Vernon Sanders, the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said: “Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers. The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”

Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character. Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn’t ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters.”

Li Jun Li stars in the upcoming horror mystery film Alma and the Wolf by director Michael Patrick Jann. Set on the Oregon coast, Alma and the Wolf tells the story of a troubled police officer, Ren Accord (Ethan Embry), who investigates a mysterious wolf attack. Matters escalate when his estranged son vanishes during the case.

Sony’s Spider-Noir is looking better by the day. The choice to present the character in live-action fascinates me, and I look forward to experiencing the show when it comes to Prime Video.