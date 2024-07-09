Spider-Man Noir welcomes New Girl’s Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, plus Brendan Gleeson confirmed

Lamorne Morris has joined the cast of the Spider-Man Noir series, now dubbed Spider-Noir, in a series regular role. The former New Girl star will play Robbie Robertson, a driven and hard-working journalist who won’t take no for an answer.

Per the official description, Robertson is a “ dedicated journalist trying to make it with the odds stacked against him as a black professional in 1930s New York, he takes on riskier stories that no one else would touch in order to catch attention and a paycheck. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career. ” The character was previously brought to life in live-action by Bill Nunn in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy. After rumours last week, it has also been confirmed that Brendan Gleeson will join the cast. He’s said to be playing the villain.

The series will star Nicolas Cage as an “ aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero. ” Cage first voiced the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

In a statement earlier this year, Vernon Sanders, the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said: “ Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers. The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way. “

Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, added: “ We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character. Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn’t ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. “

Spider-Noir comes to us from Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher), who will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve) will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, the team behind the Spider-Verse movies. Lord, Miller, and Pascal will also serve as executive producers on Spider-Noir.