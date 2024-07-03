Spider-Man Noir: Brendan Gleeson reportedly cast as the villain

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Brendan Gleeson has reportedly been cast in a villain role for Spider-Man Noir, the upcoming live-action series greenlit by MGM+ and Prime Video in May.

There are no details on which villain Brendan Gleeson may be playing in Spider-Man Noir or if he will be an original creation, but the actor is always a welcome addition to any project; I hope this one pans out. The series will star Nicolas Cage as an “ aging and down on his luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero. ” Cage first voiced the character in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, where he frequently stole the show, so fans have been pumped to see him bring the character into the realm of live-action.

In a statement earlier this year, Vernon Sanders, the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said: “ Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers. The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way. “

Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, added: “ We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character. Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn’t ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters. “

Spider-Man Noir comes to us from Oren Uziel (22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher), who will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Harry Bradbeer (Killing Eve) will direct and executive produce the first two episodes. Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series alongside Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, the team behind the Spider-Verse movies. Lord, Miller, and Pascal will also serve as executive producers on Spider-Man Noir.