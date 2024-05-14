Agatha gets an official title (for real this time) and release date; plus when we’ll see Daredevil: Born Again & Ironheart

Marvel gives Agatha an official title (for real this time) and release date, plus when we’ll see Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart.

Marvel’s upcoming WandaVision spin-off starring Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness finally has an official title—for real this time—and a release date on Disney+.

The Agatha series has been through several titles over the years, including Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe. It turns out those constant title changes were the result of the titular pesky witch, and the actual title was unveiled during Disney’s 2024 Upfront Presentation: Agatha All Along. The first two episodes of the series will debut on Disney+ on September 18th.

It was Agatha All Along 🔮



Don’t miss the two-episode premiere of #AgathaAllAlong, September 18 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/hwPSOeJFv6 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 14, 2024

The fitting title takes its name from the viral ear-worm song featuring in WandaVision from composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Admit it, you’re humming it right now. There goes my evening. In addition to Kathryn Hahn as Agatha, the Marvel series also stars Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Emma Caulfield Ford, Maria Dizzia, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Debra Jo Rupp, and Okwui Okpokwasili.

While Agatha All Along will be the next Marvel series to be released on Disney+, the presentation also gave us an idea of when to expect some of the others, including Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart. The Daredevil series, which has experienced a fair share of delays owing to a significant creative overhaul, is expected to launch on Disney+ in March 2025. Fans have been excited to see the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, and the show also includes appearances from other members of the original Netflix series, including Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, and more.

As for Ironheart, which features Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), Marvel didn’t announce a release date window for the series, only to confirm that it would also debut in 2025.

What do you think of Agatha All Along as the new (and hopefully final) title for the Marvel series?