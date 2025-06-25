Very Young Frankenstein: TV series based on classic Mel Brooks film in the works from What We Do In the Shadows team

Deadline reports that a new comedy series based on Mel Brooks‘ Young Frankenstein is nearing a pilot order at FX. Titled Very Young Frankenstein, the project has Brooks’ blessing and comes from some of the team behind FX’s What We Do In the Shadows.

Brooks will also executive produce alongside Stefani Robinson, who will serve as writer and showrunner, Taika Waititi, who will helm the pilot, and Garrett Basch. Brooks’ producing partner Kevin Salter is also onboard as an executive producer, as is original Young Frankenstein producer Michael Gruskoff.

Young Frankenstein is an absolute classic. The spoof is hilarious, as you would expect, but it also pays loving tribute to the classic Universal Horror movies. The story follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein—who insists it’s pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”—as he journeys to Transylvania after inheriting his grandfather’s castle. Once there, he finds himself drawn into his infamous ancestor Victor Frankenstein’s experiments, ultimately attempting to reanimate the dead alongside Igor (sorry, Eye-gore).

Gene Wilder stars as Dr. Frankenstein and co-wrote the script with Brooks. The rest of the cast includes Peter Boyle as the Monster, Marty Feldman as Igor, Teri Garr as Inga, Cloris Leachman as Frau Blücher, and more. Gene Hackman also made a memorable appearance as the blind hermit.

Very Young Frankenstein isn’t the only upcoming project based on one of Brooks’ classic movies. There’s also the long-belated sequel to Spaceballs, which has been described as “ A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film. ” Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) will direct from a script by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Josh Gad. The cast includes several returning actors, including Bill Pullman as Lone Starr, Rick Moranis as Dark Helmet, Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, and Brooks himself as Yogurt. New additions include Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, and Lewis Pullman, who will naturally play the son of Lone Starr and Princess Vespa. The film has been slated for a 2027 release.

Does the Very Young Frankenstein series sound like a good idea?