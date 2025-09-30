Very Young Frankenstein gets pilot order with Zach Galifianakis, Kumail Nanjiani & more joining the cast

FX has officially given a pilot order to Very Young Frankenstein, a potential series based on Mel Brooks’ iconic comedy. Not only that, but the cast has come together, with Zach Galifianakis (The Hangover), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley), Dolly Wells (Inside Man), Spencer House (Tell Me Lies), and Nikki Crawford (Cruel Intentions) set to star in the Very Young Frankenstein pilot.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but sources told Variety that Galifianakis will play Dr. Frankenstein. It was revealed earlier this month that Cary Elwes (Robin Hood: Men in Tights) would also star in the pilot, playing the President of the United States.

Very Young Frankenstein has the blessing of Mel Brooks and comes from some of the team behind FX’s What We Do In the Shadows. Brooks will executive produce alongside Stefani Robinson, who will serve as writer and showrunner, Taika Waititi, who will helm the pilot, and Garrett Basch. Brooks’ producing partner Kevin Salter is also on board as an executive producer, as is original Young Frankenstein producer Michael Gruskoff.

Young Frankenstein is one of the best comedies of all time, but it also pays loving tribute to the classic Universal Horror movies. The story follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein—who insists it’s pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”—as he journeys to Transylvania after inheriting his grandfather’s castle. Once there, he finds himself drawn into his infamous ancestor Victor Frankenstein’s experiments, ultimately attempting to reanimate the dead alongside Igor (sorry, Eye-gore). Gene Wilder stars as Dr. Frankenstein and co-wrote the script with Brooks. The rest of the cast includes Peter Boyle as the Monster, Marty Feldman as Igor, Teri Garr as Inga, Cloris Leachman as Frau Blücher, and more. The late Gene Hackman also made a memorable appearance as the blind hermit.

On paper, following a classic seems destined for disappointment, but I’ve learned to reserve judgment. The success of the What We Do in the Shadows TV series, which many fans now hold in even higher regard than the film, proves it can be done. What do you think? Is there potential for a series based on Young Frankenstein? What do you think of the cast?