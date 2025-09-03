TV News

Very Young Frankenstein: Cary Elwes to play the President in FX pilot

Posted 6 hours ago
Cary Elwes, Very Young FrankensteinCary Elwes, Very Young Frankenstein

Deadline reports that Robin Hood: Men in Tights star Cary Elwes is set to reunite with Mel Brooks, as he’s in the midst of a deal to join the cast of Very Young Frankenstein. The FX project has reportedly received a pilot order, and although not much is known about the plot, Deadline’s sources say Elwes will play the President of the United States.

Very Young Frankenstein has the blessing of Mel Brooks and comes from some of the team behind FX’s What We Do In the Shadows. Brooks will executive produce alongside Stefani Robinson, who will serve as writer and showrunner, Taika Waititi, who will helm the pilot, and Garrett Basch. Brooks’ producing partner Kevin Salter is also on board as an executive producer, as is original Young Frankenstein producer Michael Gruskoff.

Gus Van Sant hostage thriller Dead Man’s Wire adds Colman Domingo, Myha’la, Cary Elwes, & John Robinson to the cast

Young Frankenstein is one of the best comedies of all time, but it also pays loving tribute to the classic Universal Horror movies. The story follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein—who insists it’s pronounced “Fronk-en-steen”—as he journeys to Transylvania after inheriting his grandfather’s castle. Once there, he finds himself drawn into his infamous ancestor Victor Frankenstein’s experiments, ultimately attempting to reanimate the dead alongside Igor (sorry, Eye-gore). Gene Wilder stars as Dr. Frankenstein and co-wrote the script with Brooks. The rest of the cast includes Peter Boyle as the Monster, Marty Feldman as Igor, Teri Garr as Inga, Cloris Leachman as Frau Blücher, and more. Gene Hackman also made a memorable appearance as the blind hermit.

Very Young Frankenstein isn’t the only upcoming project based on one of Brooks’ classic movies. There’s also the long-belated sequel to Spaceballs, which has been described as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.” Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) will direct from a script by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Josh Gad. The cast includes several returning actors, including Bill Pullman as Lone Starr, Rick Moranis as Dark Helmet, Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, and Brooks himself as Yogurt. New additions include Josh Gad, Keke Palmer, and Lewis Pullman, who will naturally play the son of Lone Starr and Princess Vespa. The film has been slated for a 2027 release.

