The Schwartz is with Josh Gad as he says everyone who read his Spaceballs 2 script has been “blown away”

Frozen and Book of Mormon actor Josh Gad says everyone has been “blown away” by his Spaceballs 2 script as he continues developing the sequel

Ludicrous speed, go! Josh Gad (Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Pixels) has “gone to plaid” since announcing his plans to develop a Spaceballs sequel. The promise of another Spaceballs movie is almost too outlandish to comprehend, as it has been roughly 37 years since the original comedy’s release. What business does Gad have releasing a new can of Perri-air into Mel Brooks’ legendary Star Wars spoof? Does he have the juice to resurrect the property? Where do you even begin to tackle such an intimidating task? Thankfully, Josh Gad told Forbes Spaceballs 2 is going better than well, and those who read the script have been “blown away” by its progress.

Gad is a multi-talented actor on the stage and screen, and Mel Brooks (who turned 98 this year) is in his corner. Gad and Brooks will produce Spaceballs 2, with Gad starring in the project and co-writing the script with Detective Pikachu scribe Benji Samit and Dan Hernandez. Josh Greenbaum (Strays, Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, Will & Harper) takes point in the director’s chair with Kevin Salter executive producing.

Speaking with Gad about his new Dark Horse comic, The Writer, the Wolf Like Me actor said MGM would lock him in a Culver prison cell if he shared too many details about his Spaceballs sequel. Still, he did say, “Everybody who’s read it has been blown away. The process of working on this with and alongside Mel Brooks has been one of the highlights of my career.”

When pressed for more details, Gad continued, “It was sort of a fever dream that this all happened. Mel has been so unbelievably supportive, involved, and electrified by this because it’s the one that surprisingly got away. It’s a dream to be able to finally make the reality prophesied by Yogurt in the first movie happen. I can’t say more than that. I can’t tell you anything beyond [the] process at this point, but I can tell you every hour of every day right now is spent making this project closer and closer to reality — and I think we’re nearing the end zone here.”

We wish Josh Gad the best while making Spaceballs 2. He’ll need it. Brooks’ original comedy is considered one of his greatest films and a cult classic among Star Wars fans. In today’s social media climate, judgment will inevitably reign down like so many escape pods from Spaceball 1.

Are you excited about Josh Gad leading the charge alongside Mel Brooks for Spaceballs 2? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.