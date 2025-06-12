Rick Moranis and Bill Pullman to compare Schwartz again for a new Spaceballs movie as Keke Palmer joins the cast

Thirty-eight years after Mel Brooks took George Lucas’s Star Wars universe to task with the 1987 comedy classic Spaceballs, the 98-year-old filmmaker is up to his old tricks with a new Spaceballs movie coming in 2027! On Thursday, Brooks announced the film’s targeted release year through a hilarious teaser lampooning the absurd number of sequels and spin-offs from other franchises. In addition to the official announcement, Deadline says Rick Moranis (Ghostbusters, Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, Spaceballs) and Bill Pullman (Independence Day, Lost Highway, Spaceballs) are returning for the new Spaceballs movie, with Keke Palmer (Nope, One of Them Days, Human Resources) joining the cast.

Before you ask, yes, Mel Brooks also returns to the screen to reprise his iconic role as the pint-sized Yoda-adjacent sage Yogurt. The new Spaceballs movie will be released in theaters sometime in 2027. While plot details remain a mystery, individuals close to the project describe the script as “A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film.”

Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) directs the new Spaceballs movie from a script by Benji Samit, Dan Hernandez, and Josh Gad. Gad is also slated to star and produce alongside Imagine Entertainment’s Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, Brooks, and Greenbaum. The executive producers are Kevin Salter, Adam Merims, Samit, and Hernandez.

Unleashed by MGM in 1987, the original Spaceballs spoofs George Lucas’s Star Wars and other science-fiction classics like Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. The plot finds a star pilot for hire, Lone Starr (Bill Pullman), and his trusty sidekick, Barf (John Candy), rescuing Princess Vespa (Daphne Zuniga) and her robot companion Dot Matrix (voiced by Joan Rivers) from the evil clutches of Dark Helmet (Rick Moranis) and the bumbling President Skroob (Mel Books). Considered by many to be one of Brooks’s best films, Spaceballs is a hilarious look at Lucas’s Star Wars universe through the lens of the filmmaker who brought us such cinematic masterpieces as Young Frankenstein, Blazing Saddles, History of the World: Part I, The Producers, and more!

