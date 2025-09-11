Josh Gad on making sure Spaceballs 2 was “worthy” of bringing back Rick Moranis

Rick Moranis has been largely retired for close to thirty years, but he’s set to return as Dark Helmet in Spaceballs 2. So how the hell did that happen? Josh Gad, who co-wrote the script and will appear in the film, explained to ScreenRant that they had to make sure the project was worthy of Moranis, although he didn’t seem to want to confirm Moranis’ involvement outright.

“ Well, I am not going to comment on whether or not Rick Moranis is returning, but hypothetically, if he were to return, I would say it’s because Rick would have felt like this was a project worthy of his return, ” Gad said. “ So watch this space. But what I can say is it is surreal. It’s surreal because I grew up with Spaceballs and when the movie was prophesized in the first film, when Yogurt says, ‘God willing, we’ll all meet again in Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money,’ I, like everyone else, was just anticipating that that would happen sooner than 40 years later. “

Gad continued, “ But I am so grateful it took that long because it’s the greatest gift on Earth to be able to not only be on the precipice of shooting this movie, but to be able to do it while Mel is still with us. So I’m thrilled. I’m beyond excited, and that’s about all I can say for now. “

Described as “ A Non-Prequel Non-Reboot Sequel Part Two but with Reboot Elements Franchise Expansion Film, ” the Spaceballs sequel will also see the return of Bill Pullman as Lone Starr, Daphne Zuniga as Princess Vespa, and Mel Brooks as Yogurt. New additions include Gad, Keke Palmer, and Lewis Pullman, who will naturally play the son of Lone Starr and Princess Vespa. The film has been slated for a 2027 release. Josh Greenbaum (Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar) will direct from a script by Gad, Benji Samit, and Dan Hernandez.