Dexter: Resurrection showrunner reveals series will premiere in June

For eight seasons and 96 episodes, from 2006 to 2013, the series Dexter ran on Showtime, telling the story of Dexter Morgan, a blood spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department who is also a vigilante serial killer. Clyde Phillips was showrunner on Dexter for the first four seasons, and in 2021 he and Showtime brought us the revival series Dexter: New Blood… which, for a time, also seemed to be the end of it all. But that’s not the case. Showtime has tasked Phillips with continue to build up the Dexter franchise, with the prequel series Dexter: Original Sin premiering on the Paramount+ streaming service as of today, December 13th (the Showtime premiere will follow on December 15th.) We’re also getting a New Blood follow-up called Dexter: Resurrection – and Phillips has revealed to DiscussingFilm that we’ll only have a six month wait between Dexter: Original Sin and Dexter: Resurrection! Phillips said, “ We start shooting the first week in January, and it airs in June of 2025. “

Michael C. Hall played Dexter Morgan in the original series and Dexter: New Blood, and also provides the in-character narration for Dexter: Original Sin. He’s back in the lead for Dexter: Resurrection, and Chris McCarthy, Paramount Global co-CEO and president/CEO, Showtime & MTV Entertainment Studios said in a statement, “We are thrilled to have the brilliant Michael C. Hall reprise his iconic role as Dexter Morgan in Showtime’s most successful series ever… While Dexter: Resurrection will appeal to the tens of millions of longtime fans, Dexter: Original Sin will introduce a whole new generation of viewers into this iconic series by starting from the beginning, which is sure to satisfy existing audiences as well.”

While we wait to find out what’s going to happen in the Resurrection series, we know that Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter in 1991 Miami, as a student transitioning into a serial killer in training. When his bloodthirsty urges can no longer be ignored, Dexter finds solace and understanding in Harry. As his only confidant, he teaches Dexter a Code that’s designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to die—all while avoiding getting caught by law enforcement. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Will you be watching Dexter: Original Sin, and are you looking forward to seeing Dexter: Resurrection in June? Let us know by leaving a comment below.