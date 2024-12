Dexter: Original Sin gets a behind-the-scenes featurette and shares a clip

The crime drama series Dexter originally aired on Showtime for eight seasons, from 2006 to 2013… and even though I had access to Showtime during those years, I completely missed out on it. The show was revived with a season called Dexter: New Blood in 2021, and now a prequel series called Dexter: Original Sin is set to begin airing on the Paramount+ streaming service as of this Friday, December 13th, with the Showtime premiere to follow on December 15th. With those dates nearly upon us, Showtime has shared a behind-the-scenes featurette, which can be seen in the embed above, as well as a clip from the show, which can be found at the bottom of this article.

In recent months, I have been endeavoring to catch up on Dexter, and I have been loving the show. I’m currently at the start of season 7, so I won’t be fully caught up in time for Dexter: Original Sin, but I’m looking forward to it.

Dexter: Original Sin follows Dexter in 1991 Miami, as a student transitioning into a serial killer in training. When his bloodthirsty urges can no longer be ignored, Dexter finds solace and understanding in Harry. As his only confidant, he teaches Dexter a Code that’s designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to die—all while avoiding getting caught by law enforcement. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department.

Played by Michael C. Hall in the nine seasons of Dexter, the title character is “ a serial killer with a code which directs his compulsions to kill only the guilty. As a blood spatter analyst for the Miami police, he has access to crime scenes, picking up clues and checking DNA to confirm a target’s guilt before he kills them. “ Hall will be narrating this prequel series.

The cast of the show includes Patrick Gibson of Shadow and Bone (as the young Dexter Morgan), Christian Slater of Mr. Robot (as Dexter’s dad, Harry Morgan), Molly Brown of Senior Year (as Dexter’s younger sister, Debra Morgan), Patrick Dempsey of Grey’s Anatomy (Aaron Spencer, the Captain of Miami Metro Homicide who has a decades-long relationship with Harry Morgan), Christina Milian of Falling Inn Love (as Maria LaGuerta, Miami Metro’s first female homicide detective), James Martinez of Love, Victor (as Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective who leads with his heart), Alex Shimizu of The Blacklist (as Vince Masuka, a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan), Reno Wilson of Mike & Molly (as Bobby Watt, the longtime partner and confidant of Dexter’s adoptive father, Harry), Sarah Michelle Gellar of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Tanya Martin, the CSI Chief at the Miami Metro Police Department and Dexter Morgan’s new boss), Joe Pantoliano of The Matrix (as Mad Dog), Brittany Allen of The Boys (as Dexter’s biological mother, Laura Moser), Randy Gonzalez of Bloodline (as Santos Jimenez), Aaron Jennings of Pure Genius (as Clark Sanders), Raquel Justice of One Day at a Time (as Sofia), Jasper Lewis of V/H/S (as Dexter’s adoptive mom and wife of Harry, Doris Morgan), Carlo Mendez of The Bay (as Hector Estrada), Isaac Gonzalez Rossi of That’s Amor (as Gio), Roberto Sanchez of Palm Royale (as Tony Ferrer), and Amanda Brooks of The Birch (as Becca Spencer, Captain Aaron Spencer’s ex-wife who shares custody of their son, Nicky).

The first season of the show is expected to consist of 10 episodes. Clyde Phillips, who served as showrunner on the first four seasons of Dexter and returned to the job for Dexter: New Blood, serves as showrunner on this new show as well. Phillips is also executive producing alongside Scott Reynolds, Mary Leah Sutton, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Michael C. Hall. Robert Lloyd Lewis is producing with Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Michael Lehmann, who directed Slater in the cult classic film Heathers, will serve as directing executive producer. The show is being creatively overseen by Gary Levine and Urooj Sharif for Showtime Studios, with production supervised by Tara Power. It will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution outside of Paramount+ markets.

Dexter: Original Sin looks promising to me, with the younger versions of familiar characters having been cast as well. Are you interested in this show? Watch the featurette and the clip, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

In addition to this show, a series called Dexter: Resurrection is also in the works.