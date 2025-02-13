Ralph Macchio would love to see a Cobra Kai movie

After the release of The Karate Kid Part III in 1989, Ralph Macchio thought he was done with the martial arts franchise, but thirty years later, he was brought back into the fold for Cobra Kai. The final episodes of the series are now streaming on Netflix, but Macchio isn’t ready to call it quits, telling the New York Times that he’d love to see a Cobra Kai movie in a few years.

“ Listen, I said it was the end for me when I got done with the last 1980s Karate Kid movie. So I will say never say never, ” Macchio said. “ If Karate Kid: Legends does well, I would love to see a Cobra Kai movie in two or three years. As long as there’s a way to be truthful to the characters, to propel a story in a way that opens it up to generations, it’s something I’d be open to having a conversation about. “

As Macchio mentioned, he’s also set to reprise the role of Daniel LaRusso in Karate Kid: Legends, where he will star alongside the one and only Jackie Chan. “ After a family tragedy, kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) is uprooted from his home in Beijing and forced to move to New York City with his mother, ” reads the official synopsis. “ Li struggles to let go of his past as he tries to fit in with his new classmates, and although he doesn’t want to fight, trouble seems to find him everywhere. When a new friend needs his help, Li enters a karate competition – but his skills alone aren’t enough. Li’s kung fu teacher Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) enlists original Karate Kid Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) for help, and Li learns a new way to fight, merging their two styles into one for the ultimate martial arts showdown. ” Karate Kid: Legends will hit theaters on May 30, 2025.

Cobra Kai creators Hayden Schlossberg, Josh Heald, and Jon Hurwitz have also been considering more spinoffs of the series, including a prequel series centered on Mr. Miyagi. However, nothing is official.

Unfortunately, our own Alex Maidy found the final episodes of Cobra Kai to be a little underwhelming. “ Cobra Kai VI brings the series to a close in a way that could have been daring, special, and even unique, but rather than rock the boat or the legacy of The Karate Kid, the finale plays it safe and does only one surprising thing, which you will all see as you binge the closing chapters, ” Maidy wrote. “ I wish I was more satisfied with where this series ended up, but I will always look back fondly on the overall series as a worthy continuation of one of the most iconic films of the 1980s. ” You can check out the rest of Maidy’s review right here.

Would you like to see a Cobra Kai movie after Karate Kid: Legends?