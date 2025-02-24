Cobra Kai’s Jon Hurwitz says they tried to get Hilary Swank to make an appearance on the show

Netflix’s hit Karate Kid sequel series Cobra Kai has taken its final bow after making its last appearance at the All-Valley Tournament. The show brought back nearly all the legacy characters from the original movies along with several small side characters who were additionally impressively incorporated (like Elizabeth Anne Rooney, a character only mentioned in passing by Daniel’s female friend, Jessica, in Karate Kid Part III). Many fans were wondering if the show would go as far as to include Julie Pierce, who was the focus of The Next Karate Kid and portrayed by Oscar winner Hilary Swank.

Julie did not make an appearance in the final leg of the show and Cobra Kai creator Jon Hurwitz has taken to social media to explain why. Hurwitz held a Q&A with fans and one of the questions simply asked, “why no Hilary Swank?” Hurwitz revealed that they had tried to arrange her appearance, but to no avail as he explained,

It wasn’t for lack of trying. We always loved the idea of Hilary Swank’s Julie Pierce showing up in Cobra Kai’s final episodes, but it wasn’t meant to be. We spoke with her reps several times, but never actually had the opportunity to speak directly with her. At the end of the day, she wasn’t interested in engaging at this time. We respect her wishes and remain huge fans. For what it’s worth, I’m a firm believer that these things happen or don’t happen for a reason. Perhaps one day she’ll return to the Miyagiverse. #CobraKai”

