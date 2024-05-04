Trailer: S4 of The Boys crosses over with Gen V

The trailer for season four of The Boys has arrived, with our first confirmation that it will have a crossover with spinoff series Gen V and that we will see the superheroes facing their greatest challenge yet.

In the trailer, we hear Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher tell his team, “I look back on my life, and all I see are the messes I’ve made…and I ain’t got time to fix it. I can do one thing right with the time I’ve got left, but I can’t do it alone. I can’t do it without you.” From here, we see that the team will be forced to come to terms with their celebrity, particularly how it will shift as they go on their next missions and evolve into “wrathful gods.”

This is a damn good trailer that builds even more hype for season four of The Boys, which has really picked up over the last few weeks. Last month, showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed that production had wrapped, adding that it may be the best season so far, complete with a scene “that miiiiiiight be the batshit craziest thing we’ve ever done.”

As for how season four of The Boys will crossover with Gen V, the trailer gives us looks at both supes Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips) and Sam Riordan (Asa Germann). With season five of The Boys already confirmed, here’s hoping we can get even more characters from both meeting up.

Here is the official synopsis of season four of The Boys, as per Amazon: “The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and the rest of The Boys are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.”

Season four of The Boys will kick off with a three-episode premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 13th, with remaining episodes hitting the service every Thursday after.

