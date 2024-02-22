The Boys season 4 release date announced with an epic three-episode premiere

At long last, Prime Video has revealed the official release date for The Boys season 4, with the new season set to premiere on June 13th!

The first three mind-blowing episodes of The Boys season 4 will drop on June 13th, followed by a new episode each week, concluding with the epic season finale on July 18th. All eight episodes of the diabolical drama will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The streaming service also dropped a new poster to celebrate Homelander’s birthday, which you can check out below.

Related The Boys Season 5 has seemingly been confirmed before the anticipated launch of Season 4

“ In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power, ” reads the official synopsis. “ Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late. “

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. New additions to the season 4 cast include Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Related Erin Moriarity thanks fans in Instagram return after Megyn Kelly comments

The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke teased that fans have another intense season on the way. “ I would just like to add that I was in post today, working on a Season 4 scene that miiiiiiight be the batshit craziest thing we’ve ever done? ” Kripke tweeted. “ Like I truly can’t believe we got away with it. ” You’ll remember that this is a show in which a man shrinks to crawl into his lover’s penis, only to sneeze and expand to normal size, exploding his partner from the inside.

In addition to another season of The Boys, there’s another spinoff in development called The Boys: Mexico from Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, with Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal set to executive produce. The pair are also considering appearing in the series, although they would not be main roles. Since the debut of The Boys in 2019, we’ve seen two spinoff series released: The animated anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical and Gen V, a college-set spinoff which wrapped up its first season last year and has been renewed for a second.