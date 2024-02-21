The Boys Season 5 has seemingly been confirmed before the anticipated launch of Season 4

A recent post on Production List says filming for The Boys Season 5 is in the books, hinting at an inevitable renewal for the hit series.

The fourth season of The Boys has yet to start. Still, a listing on the Film & Television Industry Alliance website (Production List) says production for The Boys Season 5 begins on April 08, 2024, with plans to shoot until August 22, 2024. While this listing is not an official announcement, the series will likely continue racking up viewership numbers on Prime Video, making a Season 5 renewal inevitable.

Meanwhile, The Boys Season 4 premieres in 2024, though no official premiere date has been announced. The Boys Season 4 picks up about a month after the Gen V Season 1 finale. When Season 4 begins, Butcher knows about Indira Shetty’s (Shelley Conn) engineered virus to kill Supes. Additionally, Homelander is going to trial after obliterating a protestor at a political rally during The Boys Season 3 conclusion. The new season also welcomes new cast members, including Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Rob Benedict, in mysterious roles. New Supes flying onto the scene include Firecracker (Valorie Curry) and Sister Sage (Susan Heyward), with Rosemarie DeWitt making things complicated as Hughie’s long-lost mother.

In other news related to The Boys, the property will introduce a Spanish-language spin-off called The Boys: Mexico from Blue Beetle writer Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, with Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal set to executive produce. Details regarding The Boys: Mexico are being kept under wraps for now, but the series will be shot in Mexico. The search is on for someone to serve as co-showrunner alongside Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer. Deadline adds that Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal are also considering appearing in the series, although they would not be main roles.

Since the debut of The Boys in 2019, we’ve seen two spin-off series released: The animated anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical debuted on Prime Video in 2022, followed by Gen V. This college-set spin-off wrapped up its first season in November and has already been renewed for a second. With The Boys: Mexico now on the way, seeing how the franchise will expand with this latest spin-off should be fun.

How are you enjoying The Boys after three bloody seasons of superhero-related carnage? Are you excited about The Boys Season 4? How about hearing there’s production plans for The Boys Season 5? How long can Prime Video ride the wave before the property becomes oversaturated? Let us know what you think in the comments below.