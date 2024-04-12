The Boys season 4 is finished and ready for June premiere, may be the best season yet

Showrunner Eric Kripke says The Boys season 4 is finished and ready for its June premiere, and it may be the best season yet

A couple months ago, Prime Video announced that The Boys season 4 is set to start streaming on June 13th – and this season is getting started with a three episode premiere! The first three episodes will be available to watch as of June 13th, then the remaining five episodes will be released on a weekly basis, concluding with the epic season finale on July 18th. With two months to go until the premiere date, showrunner Eric Kripke has taken to social media to announce that the season 4 is completely finished now – and it may be the best season yet!

Kripke wrote, “ As of today, The Boys season 4 is completely, totally, absolutely DONE. I’m really grateful & so proud of this cast & crew. Could be our best yet. Can’t wait to unleash it onto the world. ” He is obviously very proud of the new season, as he previously tweeted, “ I was in post today, working on a season 4 scene that miiiiiiight be the batshit craziest thing we’ve ever done. Like I truly can’t believe we got away with it. “

Here’s the official synopsis: In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. New additions to the season 4 cast include Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The show is executive produced by Kripke, along with Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Dan Trachtenberg, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Craig Rosenberg, Phil Sgriccia, Rebecca Sonnenshine, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, and Michaela Starr.

Are you a fan of The Boys, and are you looking forward to watching season 4 in June? Let us know by leaving a comment below.