A Hawkeye Season 2 with The Raid-like trappings is reportedly in development with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld

Grab your quiver of trick arrows and prep a boxed Macaroni and Cheese pot because Kate Bishop and Clint Barton could return for Hawkeye Season 2. A target with a rumor at its bullseye is making the rounds today, with whispers of Marvel developing a follow-up to 2021’s Hawkeye series on Disney+. The rumor comes from industry scooper @MyTimeToShineH, who says Marvel plans to put Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop and Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton at the center of an outrageous plot with The Raid-like elements.

Okay. The last time someone told me something would feel like The Raid, we got 2021’s Mortal Kombat, which was fun, but saying it’s like The Raid is crazy talk. So, pardon me if I’m skeptical. Anyway, @MyTimeToShineH says Hawkeye has been renewed for a second season, with Clint’s brother, Barney, playing a significant role. “The season will be inspired by The Raid, with Kate and Clint stuck in one location,” according to @MyTimeToShineH.

The Hawkeye Season 2 rumor follows Marvel’s announcement that it’s scaling back its production of Marvel content. Bob Iger had long pledged to reduce the number of projects Marvel and Star Wars produce. According to Variety, in the company’s quarterly earnings call earlier this month, the CEO said, “We’re slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two, or a maximum of three. And we’re working hard on what that path is.” Iger stated that Marvel Studios has “a couple of good films in ’25 and then we’re heading to more Avengers, which we’re extremely excited about. Overall, I feel great about the slate. It’s something that I’ve committed to spending more and more time on. The team is one that I have tremendous confidence in and the IP that we’re mining, including all the sequels that we’re doing, is second to none.”

In the comics, Barney Barton is the older brother of Clint Barton, whose introduction came in 1983’s Hawkeye #1. While growing up in an abusive home, Barney taught Clint how to defend himself from their alcoholic, violent father. Barney taught Clint how to fire arrows and improve his aim. When their parents died in a car accident, Barney and Clint joined the Carson Carnival of Traveling Wonder as roustabouts. The boys later became a part of the show, with Clint taking center stage. Frustrated with his life’s path, Barney joined the Army. He wanted Clint to join him, but the brothers became like two ships passing at night. The brothers eventually cross paths and even fight alongside one another, though their dynamic has changed. If Hawkeye Season 2 is legit, and Barney is a part of the story, he could bring some tremendous familial drama to the superhero-centric action.

Do you think Marvel is developing Hawkeye Season 2? Would you like to see Clint and Kate trapped in a Raid-like scenario? Let us know in the comments section below.