Echo: First reactions to the Marvel Spotlight show hit social media

And the verdict is…a mixed bag of sorts. Many are praising the show for its anti-Marvel tone. Others are finding faults, while our reaction falls somewhere in the middle.

The time has finally come for Marvel Studios‘ newest outing, which has been collecting hype — good and bad. Echo has a lot on its plate. It will be the first title, which is the launch of the company’s Marvel Spotlight banner. This will be their platform for “more grounded, character-driven stories” that don’t require a knowledge of “larger MCU continuity.” Plus, it has been touted as a more gritty, violent project that would rival previous shows like Daredevil and The Punisher. It will even re-introduce Daredevil and Kingpin in an effort to connect to the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again. The review embargo has lifted, and reactions are now hitting social media.

You can read our review on the show when it drops at 9 PM ET tonight. Meanwhile, our own Alex Maidy had this to say, “I have seen the first three episodes of @MarvelStudios new series #Echo. The TV-MA rating is not as shocking as you would expect. An intriguing story with some cool appearances by Kingpin and Daredevil in a supposed MCU standalone series. Ok but not great.”

I have seen the first three episodes of @MarvelStudios new series #Echo. The TV-MA rating is not as shocking as you would expect. An intriguing story with some cool appearances by Kingpin and Daredevil in a supposed MCU standalone series. Ok but not great. pic.twitter.com/5rtWtlY4Z9 — Alex Maidy (@electricmaidy) January 9, 2024

A user with the handle @hradesi14 says, “#Echo is such a badass delight. The first episode is a little choppy, but it gives way to something really unique & incredibly entertaining. A sick action series with indigenous love as its beating heart. Episodes 1-3 don’t feel like anything we’ve seen in the MCU before (real).”

#Echo is such a badass delight. The first episode is a little choppy, but it gives way to something really unique & incredibly entertaining. A sick action series with indigenous love as its beating heart.



Episodes 1-3 don’t feel like anything we’ve seen in the MCU before (real). pic.twitter.com/nkLPKDXrF2 — Hunter Radesi (@hradesi14) January 9, 2024

@heavyspoilers had a very critical reaction to the show, saying, “Unfortunately I was really disappointed in the 3 episode I got to see of #Echo first episode is one big hatchet job of scenes from Hawkeye to explain to new comers. I don’t mind the odd previously on segment but when it’s most of the episode it kills the pacing. 2 and 3 are a bit better but nothing to really write home about. The timeline is all over the place and apart from the odd action scene there’s little reason to care about the characters. With declining interest in the franchise this seems like something they didn’t need right now. Just another superhero show for the sake of it. The Kingpin elements are interesting but there’s nothing that wasn’t done better in the Netflix shows. Really hope the last two Episodes are good but this was a bit of a mess.”

Unfortunately I was really disappointed in the 3 episode I got to see of #Echo first episode is one big hatchet job of scenes from Hawkeye to explain to new comers. I don’t mind the odd previously on segment but when it’s most of the episode it kills the pacing.



2 and 3 are a… pic.twitter.com/HsPFYMJl3E — Heavy Spoilers (@heavyspoilers) January 9, 2024

@Darren_Mooney highlighted how, “The first episode of #Echo is one of the most cynical things Marvel Studios has ever released.”

The first episode of #Echo is one of the most cynical things Marvel Studios has ever released.



It opens with the “Spotlight” branding, suggesting an accessible, standalone show, then spends 30 of the episode’s 43 minutes recapping “Hawkeye” and referencing the Netflix shows. pic.twitter.com/b0TcruUif9 — Darren Mooney (@Darren_Mooney) January 9, 2024

@FenixDy glowed about it, saying, “#Echo brings back that Marvel grit that has been missing since the Netflix series have ended. It is a refreshing reminder that there are many other, darker and rougher, facets of the MCU yet to be explored. Alaqua Cox kills it as Echo/Maya Lopez in many senses of the word.”

#Echo brings back that Marvel grit that has been missing since the Netflix series have ended. It is a refreshing reminder that there are many other, darker and rougher, facets of the MCU yet to be explored.



Alaqua Cox kills it as Echo/Maya Lopez in many senses of the word. pic.twitter.com/VzpnmcpzYW — K.E.V.I.N. Fenix (@FenixDy) January 9, 2024

@rlfink94 also glowed, “Got to watch the first 3 episodes of Echo and it legit rules. Works as a good crime drama that can be enjoyed by people are might not want another superhero series. Alaqua Cox is really great and I hope Marvel puts her in more projects because she really is a star. #Echo”

Got to watch the first 3 episodes of Echo and it legit rules. Works as a good crime drama that can be enjoyed by people are might not want another superhero series. Alaqua Cox is really great and I hope Marvel puts her in more projects because she really is a star. #Echo pic.twitter.com/zMSYzN27HQ — Richard Fink (@rlfink94) January 9, 2024

@mypalal, Alan Ng from Film Threat was not impressed by the show. His post also has a —SPOILERY— detail in it, so proceed with caution. But he would go on to say that “your mind will be blown by how insanely stupid the writers are. You need to leave Hollywood. It is impossible…improbable…retake your high school physics class. #Echo”

Embargo has lifted. When you see how Echo loses her leg, your mind will be blown by how insanely stupid the writers are. You need to leave Hollywood. It is impossible…improbable…retake your high school physics class. #Echo pic.twitter.com/UQYfMFsfai — Alan Ng @ Film Threat (@mypalal) January 9, 2024