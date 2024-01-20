Daredevil: Born Again to finally resume shooting after lengthy hiatus and retooling

Daredevil: Born Again will finally resume shooting next week after a lengthy hiatus and creative retooling.

By
Daredevil: Born Again, shooting resumes

According to THR, Daredevil: Born Again will finally resume shooting on Monday. The Disney+ series was in the midst of production when it was forced to shut down last summer due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. During that hiatus, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and other executives grew displeased with the direction of the show and demanded a creative overhaul.

Dario Scardapane, who worked on Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan as well as Marvel’s The Punisher on Netflix, was brought in to serve as the new showrunner of Daredevil: Born Again. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the directing team who helmed multiple episodes of Moon Knight and Loki season 2, were also hired to direct the remaining episodes of the series. The retooling is said to move the series away from a legal procedural and more towards the gritty tone of the original Daredevil series on Netflix. To that end, THR reports that the production has hired Philip Silvera to serve as the stunt coordinator and second unit director. Silvera was the stunt and fight coordinator on the Netflix series.

Related
Daredevil: Born Again will be directly connected to the Netflix show, Vincent D’Onofrio confirms

The report also echoes the rumor reported by The Insneider earlier this month that Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson have been hired to reprise their roles of Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. The pair weren’t originally supposed to be returning for the new series, but it would be great to see them again. Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will star as Daredevil/Matt Murdock and Kingpin/Wilson Fisk, respectively, with Jon Bernthal also expected to return as The Punisher/Frank Castle.

Daredevil: Born Again was originally announced as an 18-episode series, but the report states that the episode count will be scaled back to be more in line with the Netflix series, which included 13 episodes per season. Both Daredevil and Kingpin were recently seen in the Echo series on Disney+, with the closing moments of the series potentially setting up the story of Daredevil: Born Again.

Now that Daredevil: Born Again is set to resume shooting, that hopefully means the creative team has the series under control. Fans definitely don’t want a sub-standard Daredevil, especially after all these years awaiting his return.

Source: THR
Tags: ,
icon More TV News
Daredevil: Born Again, shooting resumes
Daredevil: Born Again to finally resume shooting after lengthy hiatus and retooling
The Flight Attendant, canceled
The Flight Attendant canceled after two seasons
terminal list, dark wolf, chris pratt, taylor kitch
The Terminal List prequel title is announced as it gears up for production this year
The Alien TV series from Fargo TV series creator Noah Hawley is intended to run for multiple seasons, and Hawley has the story mapped out
Alien TV series is meant to run for multiple seasons, but Noah Hawley knows where the story is going
View All

About the Author

9409 Articles Published

Based in Canada, Kevin Fraser has been a news editor with JoBlo since 2015. When not writing for the site, you can find him indulging in his passion for baking and adding to his increasingly large collection of movies that he can never find the time to watch.

Latest Daredevil: Born Again News

Latest TV News

Load more articles