Charlie Cox talks his role in the upcoming animated series Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Marvel Animation has had a smash hit on its hands this year with X-Men ’97 and the fans are ready for more. While Disney+ has already explored alternate timelines in animation form in the MCU with the What if? series, an upcoming show about Spider-Man is aiming to do something similar, but different. Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which was formally known as Spider-Man: Freshman Year, isn’t set within the main Marvel Cinematic Universe, but in an alternative universe where Norman Osborn is Peter Parker’s mentor.

It was also revealed that Charlie Cox will be reprising his role as Matt Murdock for this series. According to ScreenRant, Cox talked a little bit about his experience recording for Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man at Fan Expo Boston 2024. ComicBook.com reported that the Daredevil: Born Again star explained,

I went into the studio and did some voiceover for that a long time ago. Years ago, during when I was shooting She-Hulk, so I think that was 2021. I’ve just seen a couple of scenes that I’ve voiced. And I haven’t even seen the scenes, I just saw the early drawings of it. That’s all I know. I haven’t seen any of it, I have no idea what the story is, but it’s cool. It’s cool that [Daredevil’s] in it. I’m excited about it.”

Hudson Thames is providing the voice of Peter Parker / Spider-Man and is joined in the cast by Cox as Daredevil, Paul F. Tompkins as Bentley Wittman, Eugene Byrd as Lonnie Lincoln, Grace Song as Nico Minoru, Hugh Dancy as Doctor Octopus, Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May, and Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn. The show will see Spider-Man face off with villains like Unicorn, Chameleon, Scorpion, Speed Demon, Tarantula, the Rhino, Butane, Carmela Black, and Otto Octavius/Doctor Octopus.