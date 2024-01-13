Are two key characters returning for Daredevil: Born Again?

Disney+’s upcoming Daredevil: Born Again may be getting even more familiar faces, as it has been reported that both Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll will reprise their respective characters from the original Daredevil series, Foggy Nelson and Karen Page.

Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll were key supporters throughout Daredevil’s three seasons when it aired on Netflix. That they’re expected to return – alongside Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock aka Daredevil – is most certainly reason for fans to be even more excited for Born Again. While it wasn’t anticipated that Henson and Woll would reprise their roles, they have stayed loyal to the characters: both turned up alongside Cox in The Defenders, while Henson would pop up as Foggy on Jessica Jones and Luke Cage and Woll had a short run on The Punisher TV series.

Henson and Woll joining Daredevil: Born Again would be welcome news for the show, which has seen some serious shake-ups over the past few months. In October, it was announced that Dario Scardapane would be stepping in as showrunner after Marvel decided that Born Again had to be, well, born again after looking at what had been shot up to that point. While that might have on the surface seemed like the show had fallen into complete disarray behind the scenes, that the studio recognized changes had to be made and enacted them demonstrates their commitment not only to the show but to fans.

Daredevil: Born Again is planned for a 2025 release, putting it in the current Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which launched earlier this year with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The most recent TV series to join the phase was Echo, which debuted on January 9th and features Murdock. Other shows arriving before Born Again include Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, Eyes of Wakanda and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man. Fellow cast members reprising their Marvel characters for Born Again are John Bernthal as Frank Castle aka Punisher and Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin.

