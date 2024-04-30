Senna: Get in the driver’s seat for the teaser trailer of the limited series about Formula 1 racer Ayrton Senna

Netflix’s new limited series is “inspired by the life, career, and relationships of the greatest Brazilian Formula 1 driver of all time.”

Netflix has just released the atmospheric teaser trailer for their upcoming limited series about famed Brazilian Formula 1 racer Ayrton Senna. The teaser is a meditative sequence where Senna achieves his historic victory at 1991 Brazilian Grand Prix at Interlagos. Senna is played by Gabriel Leone and we see possible thoughts and experiences, interspersed with images of the race, that led Ayrton to this point in his career in addition to some iconic characters who were a part of his life that year, including Xuxa (Pâmela Tomé), Alain Prost (Matt Mella) and the McLaren team principal, Ron Dennis (Patrick Kennedy) and Galvão Bueno (Gabriel Louchard).

The official synopsis from Netflix reads,

“Over the course of six episodes, Senna will showcase, for the first time, Ayrton’s journey through triumph, disappointment, joy, and sorrow, unveiling his personality and personal relationships. The fictional series starts with the genesis of the three-time Formula 1 champion’s motor racing career, when he moves to England to compete in Formula Ford, and until his tragic accident in Imola, Italy, during the San Marino Grand Prix.”

With Vicente Amorim as showrunner and co-director, alongside with Julia Rezende, Senna is produced by Gullane and created in partnership with Senna Brands and the driver’s family. The exciting story of one of the world’s greatest sports heroes of all time also stars Alice Wegmann (Lilian Vasconcelos, Ayrton’s first wife), Camila Márdila (Vivianne Senna, his sister), Christian Malheiros (Maurinho, his friend), Gabriel Louchard (Galvão Bueno), Hugo Bonemer (Nelson Piquet), Julia Foti (Adriane Galisteu), Marco Ricca (“Maurão” Senna, his father) and Susana Ribeiro (Zaza Senna, his mother), plus an international cast including: Matt Mella (Alain Prost), Kaya Scodelario (a fictional journalist, Laura), Arnaud Viard (Jean-Marie Balestre), Patrick Kennedy (Ron Dennis), Joe Hurst (Keith Sutton), Johannes Heinrichs (Niki Lauda), Keisuke Hoashi (Osamu Goto), Leon Ockenden (James Hunt), Richard Clothier (Peter Warr), Steven Mackintosh (Frank Williams) and Tom Mannion (Sid Watkins), among others.

Senna races into Netflix sometime in 2024.

SENNA. (L to R) Marco Ricca as Miltão in Senna. Cr. Alexandre Schneider/Netflix ©2024

SENNA. (L to R) Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna in Senna. Cr. Alan Roskyn/Netflix ©2024

SENNA. (L to R) Susana Ribeiro as Zaza, Camila Mardila as Viviane Senna, Marco Ricca as Miltão in Senna. Cr. Alan Roskyn/Netflix ©2024

SENNA. (L to R) Gabriel Leone as Ayrton Senna in Senna. Cr. Alan Roskyn/Netflix ©2024