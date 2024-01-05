Echo trailer focuses on the TV-MA Marvel series’ connection to Kingpin and Daredevil

By

Marvel’s Echo series marks the launch of the company’s Marvel Spotlight banner, which will be their platform for “more grounded, character-driven stories” that don’t require a knowledge of “larger MCU continuity” – although the show does serve as a follow-up to the Hawkeye series and has ties to the Netflix Daredevil show and the upcoming Disney+ show Daredevil: Born Again. All of these connections are made clear in the most recent trailer for Echo, which uses stock footage from Hawkeye and Daredevil up front. You can watch it in the embed above.

The Echo character was introduced in the pages of the Daredevil comic book back in 1999, so it’s fitting that her show will have firm ties to Daredevil.

All five episodes of Echo will be available to watch on Disney+ as of January 9th, but subscribers will have to set their Disney+ profile to TV-MA to be able to access the show. Created by Marion Dayre, Echo has the following set-up: After the events of Hawkeye in New York City, Maya Lopez is being pursued by Wilson Fisk’s organization, leading her to return to her hometown in Oklahoma, where she must come to terms with her past, reconnect with her Native American roots, and embrace her family and community.

Alaqua Cox stars as Maya Lopez / Echo and is joined in the cast by Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Zahn McClarnon, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene, with Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk / Kingpin and Charlie Cox showing up as Matt Murdock / Daredevil.

Dayre served as head writer with Amy Rardin, with other writers including Josh Feldman, Steven P. Judd, Ken Kristensen, Ellen Morton, Jason Gavin, Shoshannah Stern, and Chantelle Wells. The episodes were directed by Sydney Freeland and Catriona McKenzie. Some reactions to the first two episodes of the Echo series can be read HERE.

I’m a fan of the Echo character and enjoyed seeing Alaqua Cox play her in Hawkeye, so I’m looking forward to watching the Echo show. What did you think of the Kingpin / Daredevil trailer? Will you be watching Echo next week? Let us know by leaving a comment below.

Echo

The Echo character's connection to Kingpin and Daredevil is the focus of the latest trailer for the Marvel series
