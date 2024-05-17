Silk: Spider Society series has been scrapped at Amazon

Silk: Spider Society, the live-action series which was to be centered on Cindy Moon, has been scrapped by Amazon.

Two years after Silk: Spider Society was officially announced, the live-action Spider-Man series has been scrapped.

Silk: Spider Society was poised to become the first of several live-action Marvel shows based on Sony Pictures’ library of Spidey characters, but that honour will (likely) now go to Noir, the recently announced series starring Nicholas Cage.

Based on characters created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos, the series would have followed Cindy Moon, a Korean-American woman bitten by the same spider that bit Peter Parker, as she escapes imprisonment and searches for her missing family on her way to becoming the superhero known as Silk. As to why the series has been scrapped, that’s unknown, but Deadline believes the lengthy development period didn’t do it any favours.

Sony originally tasked Lauren Moon (Atypical) with writing the adaptation of the project and later hired Tom Spezialy (The Leftovers) to serve as showrunner. However, when the series was officially ordered, The Walking Dead‘s Angela Kang was in charge. The project then went through “ at least three versions, ” with one of them apparently reconfigured not to involve Silk so heavily. The project was also delayed by the WGA strike last year, but Amazon didn’t immediately reopen the writers’ room once the strike concluded. Although Kang’s latest pitch for the series was reportedly well-received, the studio chose to devote its resources to Noir instead. It’s possible that the series could be shopped elsewhere, but I wouldn’t hold your breath.

As for Noir, that series will “ tell the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero. ” Vernon Sanders, the head of television at Amazon MGM Studios said, “ Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers. The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way. “

How do you feel about Silk: Spider Society getting scrapped?